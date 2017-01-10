School closures and delays 1/10/17 as of 7:00am

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY 1/10/17:
- Glendale School District
- Prospect Charter School
- Rogue River School District
- Vineyard Christian School
SCHOOL 2 HR DELAYS:
- Ashland School District
- Butte Falls School District
- Evergreen Elementary (buses on snow routes)
- Grants Pass School District #7
- Grants Pass Seventh-Day Adventist School
- Illinois Valley Schools (buses on snow routes)
- Lorna Byrne Middle School (buses on snow routes)
- New Hope Christian School
- Three Rivers School District
- Shady Cove School
- St. Anne School
OTHER CLOSURES OR DELAYS: